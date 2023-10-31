Aliyev, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State overseeing Southern Europe and the Caucasus Joshua Huck ‘exchanged views on ensuring peace and stability in the region and the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan’ during their October 20 meeting, the Azerbaijani Trend news agency reported.

“President Ilham Aliyev reaffirmed Azerbaijan`s intention regarding the regional peace agenda, normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the continuation of negotiations on the peace treaty and its signing soon,” Trend reported.