Iran's Mahsa Amin awarded EU’s Sakharov human rights prize

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The European Union on Thursday, October 19, awarded its top human rights honor, the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, to Mahsa Amini, the Iranian Kurdish woman who died in Iranian custody a year ago, and the "Woman, Life, Freedom" movement her death triggered.



European Parliament President Roberta Metsola announced the 2023 laureate in the Strasbourg plenary chamber on Thursday, following a decision by Parliament’s Conference of Presidents.



President Metsola declared: ʺOn 16 September we marked one year since the murder of Jina Mahsa Amini in Iran. The European Parliament proudly stands with the brave and defiant who continue to fight for equality, dignity and freedom in Iran. We stand with those who, even from prison, continue to keep Women, Life and Freedom alive. By choosing them as laureates for the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought 2023, this House remembers their struggle and continues to honour all those who have paid the ultimate price for liberty.ʺ