Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 October 2023

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will not travel to Bishkek for CIS summit

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will not travel to Bishkek for CIS summit

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will not travel to Bishkek to participate in the CIS summit due on October 13, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Tuesday.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]