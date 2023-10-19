Armenian Prime Minister meets with European Commissioner for Crisis Management

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has met with European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič.

PM Pashinyan welcomed Lenarčič’s visit to Armenia in this difficult situation and said that international support is required, including financial support, to overcome the crisis resulting from the forced displacement of more than 100,000 Armenians as a result of Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh. PM Pashinyan added that he had productive discussions with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Granada regarding needs assessment and further assistance.

Janez Lenarčič reiterated EU’s commitment to provide assistance to the government of Armenia and the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh to mitigate and overcome the current problems.

The Armenian Prime Minister and the European Commissioner for Crisis Management also discussed issues related to future partnership and actions.