Poland sends humanitarian aid for forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Poland has sent humanitarian aid to Armenia for the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The aid consists of over 10 tons of food, 200 camp beds and bedding.

Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland Wojciech Gerwel personally arrived to Armenia to hand over the aid.

Speaking to reporters, Gerwel expressed concern about the displacement of over 100,000 refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh.

“We want to show Poland’s support to Armenia at this difficult time,” he said.

“In response to the call by UNHCR Yerevan office, Poland is donating 200,000 dollars for the urgent needs of the refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh,” Gerwel added.

100,630 forcibly displaced persons have arrived to Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Armenian government is providing accommodation and financial support to the forcibly displaced persons.