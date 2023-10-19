Number of forcibly displaced persons from NK stands at 100,632

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The number of forcibly displaced persons who’ve entered Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh stood at 100,632 as of 16:00, October 4, the prime minister’s spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan said at a press briefing.

97% of the forcibly displaced persons have already registered.

324 forcibly displaced persons from NK are now receiving treatment in Armenian hospitals, according to the healthcare ministry. 114 of them are in serious condition while 15 are in critical condition. 8 children are in intensive care.