President of the Senate of France accuses Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno- Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. President of the Senate of France Gérard Larcher has accused Azerbaijan of committing ethnic cleansing against the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Regarding Armenia, I am expressing my solidarity and I am asking, are we going to sacrifice this country at the altar of the energy deal with Azerbaijan? We must display courage from time to time. All of us must stand with Armenia and the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh. They were forced to leave a land which was theirs. If that’s not ethnic cleansing, then I don’t know what else it is,” Larcher said in an interview with Le Figaro newspaper.