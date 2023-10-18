BREAKING: Azerbaijan opts out of Granada summit

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has cancelled his participation in the planned October 5 Granada summit with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of the European Council Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, according to Azerbaijani media reports.

According to the reports, Azerbaijan opted out of the meeting because Germany and France rejected Azerbaijan’s request to include Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the meeting. According to the Azerbaijani media reports, Azerbaijan could agree to an EU-mediated trilateral meeting, if that format is restored.

Azerbaijan will also refuse to participate in any format meetings with French participation, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Turkish media outlets reported that Erdogan has also cancelled his visit to Granada, Spain.