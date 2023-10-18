France to supply arms to Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. France is ready to deliver weapons to Armenia to help it ensure its security, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna has announced.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan, Colonna said that defense and security issues were among the issues discussed at their meeting.

“I’d like to publicly say that France has agreed to signing a future contract with Armenia enabling deliveries of military equipment to Armenia, in order for Armenia to be able to ensure its security. I can’t disclose further details now,” French FM Catherine Colonna said.

She said that her visit is meant to show that France will be vigilant towards any threat posed to Armenia’s territorial integrity.

“France will be very vigilant towards the threats facing the territorial integrity of a friendly country, Armenia. We’ve spoken with the Armenian Prime Minister, one year ago the French President met with Prime Minister Pashinyan and President [of Azerbaijan] Aliyev in Prague, and we can say that the result of it is the foundation that served to our future efforts, and one of the conclusions was the mutual recognition of territorial integrity based on the Alma-Ata Declaration. I think this is an important progress that should be maintained and advanced. We stand by your side, together with everyone who shares the sense that this obligation must be respected,” Colonna added.