Turkey’s demands on shutting down Armenian nuclear power plant are inappropriate and outdated – lawmaker

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s demands on Armenia shutting down its nuclear power plant are ‘inappropriate and outdated’, Chair of the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee Sargis Khandanyan has said.

“Armenia has its strategy around energy security. Such demands are inappropriate and outdated. Armenia will proceed in a way that stems from our energy security,” the MP said, adding that there’ve been numerous such demands.

He said that the whole world is shifting to atomic energy regarding hydrocarbon reserves.

Turkey has appealed to the International Atomic Energy Agency with a request on shutting down the Armenian nuclear power plant.

However, just last year the International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said he was pleased to see the safety and security improvements made to the Metsamor Armenian Nuclear Power Plant.