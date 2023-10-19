Nagorno-Karabakh exodus: 100,483 forcibly displaced persons arrive to Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The number of forcibly displaced persons who’ve arrived to Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh reached 100,483 as of 12:00, October 1, the prime minister’s spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan said at a press briefing.

21,079 vehicles crossed the Hakari Bridge, she said.

45,516 people have so far accepted the accommodation option offered by the government.

The Armenian government offers accommodation to all arriving forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh. Some of the forcibly displaced persons chose to stay with their relatives or friends in Armenia.