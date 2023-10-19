100,437 forcibly displaced persons have arrived to Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The number of the forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh who’ve arrived to Armenia stood at 100,437 as of 14:00, September 30, the prime minister’s spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan said at a press briefing.

21,062 vehicles have crossed the Hakari Bridge so far.

The intensity of the influx has significantly decreased since midnight, Baghdasaryan said.

So far, 34,607 persons have accepted the accommodation offer provided by the government.

The government’s humanitarian response measures are carried out 24/7.

The Armenian government offers accommodation to all arriving forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh. Some of the forcibly displaced persons chose to stay with their relatives or friends in Armenia.