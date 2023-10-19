Azerbaijani authorities arrest former deputy commander of Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Azeri authorities have arrested former First Deputy Commander of the Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army Major general Davit Manukyan.

An Azerbaijani court on September 27 remanded the major general into pre-trial detention on fabricated charges.

According to a statement released by the Azerbaijani State Security Service, Manukyan is charged with terrorism, illegal possession and transportation of weapons and ammunition, forming armed groups and illegal border crossing.