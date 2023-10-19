Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October 2023

Azerbaijani authorities arrest former deputy commander of Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army

Azerbaijani authorities arrest former deputy commander of Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Azeri authorities have arrested former First Deputy Commander of the Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army Major general Davit Manukyan.

An Azerbaijani court on September 27 remanded the major general into pre-trial detention on fabricated charges.

According to a statement released by the Azerbaijani State Security Service, Manukyan is charged with terrorism, illegal possession and transportation of weapons and ammunition, forming armed groups and illegal border crossing.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]