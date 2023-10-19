Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October 2023

Nagorno-Karabakh exodus: 74,400 forcibly displaced persons have crossed into Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The number of forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh who’ve crossed into Armenia reached 74,400 as of 18:00, the Prime Minister’s spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan said at a press conference Thursday.








