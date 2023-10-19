BREAKING: Reports of explosion at gas station in Stepanakert

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Several media outlets and social media users are reporting an explosion at a gas station in Stepanakert. Multiple injuries are reported.

Member of Parliament of Nagorno-Karabakh Metakse Hakobyan told ARMENPRESS correspondent that the gas station where the explosion happened is outside Stepanakert but close to the city. “A gasoline warehouse exploded. The warehouse was used to give out fuel to those who wanted to leave Artsakh by their cars. Hundreds of people were gathered there when the explosion took place. I can’t say whether there are fatalities or not, or how many, but there definitely will be victims. We can’t clarify it quickly,” Hakobyan said, adding that there will definitely be many injuries.

The fuel depot was about 2 kilometers away from the city. “The explosion was very powerful.”

The Nagorno-Karabakh State Service of Emergency Situations said the explosion took place at a fuel depot near the Stepanakert-Askeran road. The powerful blast resulted in deaths and injuries. The authorities did not specify the number of victims.

Multiple people with burns have been hospitalized.

This story has been updated with comments from Metakse Hakobyan and the State Service of Emergency Situations.