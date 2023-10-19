BREAKING: Azerbaijan breaches new ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military on Thursday violated the new Russian-brokered ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh a day after signing it.

In a statement, Nagorno-Karabakh’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said that the Azerbaijani forces are firing from small arms from the nearby areas of Stepanakert. The gunshots are heard in central Stepanakert.

The Nagorno-Karabakh police advised residents of Stepanakert to remain in shelters.

“The Azerbaijani side has violated the ceasefire agreement reached on September 20 and has opened small arms fire in the outskirts of Stepanakert. Concrete steps are being taken with stakeholder parties to resolve the situation,” the ministry added in a statement, advising people to follow only official information and not panic.