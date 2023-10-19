BREAKING: Russian-mediated ceasefire announced in Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. An agreement on establishing a complete cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh starting 13:00, September 20 has been reached at the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping command in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Nagorno-Karabakh Presidential Office announced.

The Nagorno-Karabakh Presidential Office said in a statement that a meeting between representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan is planned to take place on September 21 in Yevlakh.