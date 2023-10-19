Over 2,000 civilians evacuated by Russian peacekeepers to safer areas in Nagorno- Karabakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh have evacuated more than 2,000 civilians amid the Azeri attacks, TASS news agency reported citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

The evacuations are apparently taking place internally.

“The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues the evacuation of the peaceful population of Nagorno-Karabakh from particularly dangerous regions and the provision of medical assistance to the victims. More than two thousand peaceful residents have been evacuated in total, 1,049 of whom are children,” the Russian Defense Ministry told TASS. It said that the evacuees have been given food and temporary accommodation.