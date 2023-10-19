Nagorno-Karabakh death toll climbs to 32, over 200 wounded

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The death toll in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from the Azerbaijani bombardment has reached 32, including 7 civilians (2 children).

Over 200 people are wounded, including 35 civilians (13 children), according to the information gathered by the Armenian Human Rights Defender’s Office.

The Azeri military is bombarding peaceful settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh, targeting civilians and civilian infrastructures, residential buildings, schools and others.

On September 20, the Azeri military targeted an ambulance vehicle, wounding the driver.

According to information in open sources, the Azeri forces even opened fired at the vehicles of Russian peacekeepers when they attempted to evacuate women and children from Nagorno-Karabakh through Lachin Corridor, via the Hakari Bridge.

“These facts confirm that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces seek to complete the ethnic cleansing of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh,” the human rights defender said.

Monitoring of Azeri press and social media shows multiple calls for hate and violence against Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh. “Such intolerant attitude by the Azerbaijani society is the consequence and evidence of the Armenophobic policy of the Azerbaijani authorities,” the human rights defender added, noting that the Azeri aggression is a gross violation of international law and principles of international humanitarian law.

The ombudsperson called on international organizations and actors with the mandate of human rights protection to issue a relevant assessment to the Azeri actions and take immediate measures to end the mass crimes.