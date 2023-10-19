Azeri forces continue to attack along Nagorno-Karabakh line of contact, civilian infrastructures also targeted

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Nagorno-Karabakh authorities have said that Azerbaijan continues its attack and battles are taking place at various intensity along the line of contact.

Units of the Azerbaijani military, with gunfire support, continue attempts to advance and are also targeting civilian infrastructures, the Nagorno-Karabakh Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

It said that the Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army’s resolute resistance is inflicting losses upon the Azeri military.

“The units of the Defense Army, with defensive actions, are showing resolute resistance to the units of the Azerbaijani military, inflicting losses,” it said.