Pashinyan administration plans 240% increase of military salaries

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Government plans to increase the salaries of servicemembers by 240%, PM Nikol Pashinyan said when asked by lawmaker Hovik Aghazaryan on reforms in the military.

“We are taking very serious steps in military reforms. We’ve prepared a program, we must increase the salary of our servicemembers significantly, not by 25 or 30%, but by 240%. But this 240% is the bar, the base, on which other factors must work,” the PM said.

He reminded that in the previous years his administration doubled the funding for the military-industrial sector.