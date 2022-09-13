Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 September 2022

Armenian military releases video showing Azeri retreat after attempted advance

Armenian military releases video showing Azeri retreat after attempted advance

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani forces attempted to advance simultaneously in several directions at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the early morning of September 13.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense spokesperson Aram Torosyan released a video showing the Azerbaijani troops breaching the border and approaching the Armenian positions and then retreating after facing Armenian countermeasures and taking casualties.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]