Armenia officially appeals to Russia, CSTO and UN Security Council

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia has applied to Russia, the United Nations Security Council and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in relation to the Azerbaijani aggression against the territory of Armenia, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Earlier the Government of Armenia made a decision at a Security Council meeting to invoke the bilateral Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Help with Russia, as well as apply to the CSTO and the United Nations Security Council as Azerbaijan launched a massive attack.