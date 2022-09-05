Pashinyan, Putin to discuss Nagorno Karabakh settlement on sidelines of EEF

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Russia Vladimir Putin will discuss the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, TASS reports citing Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov.

"It’s planned to discuss the issue of the Nagorno Karabakh settlement. Russia continues its full assistance in normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the basis of trilateral agreements between the leaders. <... > Russian peacekeeping contingent is providing security in the region," he said.

The sides will also discuss key aspects of Russian-Armenian relations, including prospects for building up trade and economic cooperation, he added. "Cooperation in the energy sector is developing. Gas supplies from Russia total more than 2.4 billion cubic meters per year (1.41 billion cubic meters in January-June of this year)," the aide said.

Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok, Russia.