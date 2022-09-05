Artsakh authorities deny rumors on planned surrender of several territories as fake news

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh authorities are denying rumors alleging that they have an arrangement with Azerbaijan on surrendering the Ivanyan community of Askeran and the Ajapnyak district of Stepanakert city.

In a statement released through the official Information Center of Artsakh, the authorities denied the rumors as fake news generated by the Azerbaijani intelligence agencies with the purpose of causing panic and despair among the population of Artsakh.

“The authorities of Artsakh are not carrying out any negotiations on surrendering the Ivanyan community and the Ajapnyak district of the capital, or any other settlement of the Republic of Artsakh. On the contrary, the authorities are working round the clock to develop and initiate long-term and fundamental solutions to improve the livelihood of residents of these and all other communities. We call on everyone to refrain from spreading this or any other kind of disinformation because by doing so you contribute to the enemy’s plans,” the authorities of Artsakh said.