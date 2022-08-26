Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 August 2022

Four people arrested in Surmalu explosion investigation

Four people arrested in Surmalu explosion investigation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. Four people are under arrest in the investigation into the Surmalu trade center explosion, the prosecution announced.

Two of them are suspected in violating fire safety regulations which caused death and the two others are suspected in involuntary manslaughter.

The August 14 blast killed 16 people and injured over 60 others. 

1 person is still presumed missing. 

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]