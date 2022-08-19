LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-08-22

LONDON, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 August:

The price of aluminum down by 0.33% to $2403.00, copper price up by 1.35% to $8031.50, lead price down by 2.13% to $2072.50, nickel price down by 0.48% to $21780.00, tin price down by 0.26% to $24595.00, zinc price down by 1.17% to $3472.50, molybdenum price down by 0.40% to $33311.81, cobalt price stood at $49455.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.