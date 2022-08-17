Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 August 2022

16-year-old drowns in reservoir in Artsakh’s Gishi village

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. A 16-year-old child drowned in the village of Gishi, Artsakh after entering the “Ashtarak” reservoir for swimming, local authorities reported.

The State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh said authorities received a 911 call that a child is drowning at the reservoir at 10:45.

The child entered the reservoir around 10:30. 

First-responders recovered the body. 

The Investigative Committee is investigating.








