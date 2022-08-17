"Tempest in a teacup": Zoryan Institute of Armenia responds to criticism on condition of Professor Dadrian’s grave

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. The Zoryan Institute of Armenia responded to criticism on the condition of the grave of Professor Vahakn Dadrian in the Yerevan Municipal Pantheon.

“Professor Vahakn Dadrian was interred in Armenia in August of 2019, according to his will and upon the consent of his family. The Government of Armenia, through its Embassy in Washington, D.C., and with the support of the Zoryan Institute of Armenia, made all necessary arrangements, including financial, and organized transportation of the late professor’s ashes to Yerevan, Armenia.

A special governmental funeral commission was formed, which oversaw plot allocation at the Yerevan Municipal Pantheon, which serves to properly provide last shelter to national heroes, and other prominent sons and daughters of the Armenian Nation.

A state funeral, organized by then Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, Mr. Arayik Harutyunyan, led by then Speaker of the House, Mr. Ararat Mirzoyan and then Foreign Minister of Armenia, Mr. Zohrab Mnatsakanian, was held in the National Academy of Sciences in the presence of top government officials at ministerial levels, family members, dignitaries and the academic community.

Due to COVID-19 and the 2020 Artsakh War, Armenia was busy burying several thousand of its brightest sons and daughters, tragically lost due to both of these crises, each requiring their own appropriate tombstones. Unfortunately, this has delayed gravestone works at the Pantheon.

We kindly request those who have raised this issue publicly to refrain from spreading unchecked information and making unnecessary comments, which can only lead to tempest in the teacup,” the Zoryan Institute said in a statement.