Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 August 2022

Police identify suspect behind hoax bomb threats

Police identify suspect behind hoax bomb threats

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. Police have identified the person who made the fake bomb threats targeting various buildings in Yerevan and in Gyumri in the recent days.

Police said a 63-year-old citizen of Gyumri told the local police department that he made the hoax bomb threats while being intoxicated.

An investigation is underway. 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]