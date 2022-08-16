Police identify suspect behind hoax bomb threats
YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. Police have identified the person who made the fake bomb threats targeting various buildings in Yerevan and in Gyumri in the recent days.
Police said a 63-year-old citizen of Gyumri told the local police department that he made the hoax bomb threats while being intoxicated.
An investigation is underway.
