Death toll in Yerevan market explosion reaches 16
YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. The death toll in the Surmalu market blast reached 16, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.
10 of the 16 victims are yet to be identified.
18 people are unaccounted for.
Another 12 are hospitalized.
