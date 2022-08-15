"Warrior of Peace" competition kicks off in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. On August 15, the opening ceremony of the "Warrior of Peace" competition held within the framework of the "International Army Games-2022" was held at the Monte Melkonyan Military Sports Academy, which was attended by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia Major General Edvard Asryan, high-ranking representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces, heads of foreign diplomatic missions and military attachés accredited in Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Defense Ministry, greeting the participants of the competition, Major General Edvard Asryan expressed confidence that the teams will demonstrate their skills and a high level of combat readiness.

"The contestants are the best, they have gone through the difficult path of pre-selection, earning the honor of representing the armed forces of their countries in an honest struggle. The "Warrior of Peace" competition will be a true celebration of military brotherhood and courage and will contribute to the strengthening of international military cooperation," Edvard Asryan said in his welcome speech.

The representatives of the armed forces of Armenia, Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan participate in the "Warrior of Peace-2022" competition.