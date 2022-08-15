Number of Yerevan blast victims reaches 7

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. The number of victims of the fire and explosion that took place on August 14 in Yerevan's "Surmalu" shopping center has reached 7, ARMENPRESS reports the spokesperson of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Hayk Kostanan informed on his "Facebook" page.

“A while ago the rescuers discovered another body.

At the moment, there are 7 victims.

Search and rescue works continue”, he wrote.

The number of missing persons is 21, 5 of which are citizens of Iran and one is a Russian citizen. !3 citizens are still in hospitals.