Employers to be required by law to adapt working conditions for people with disabilities

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. There are 196,000 people with disabilities in Armenia, and according to the latest data from the Statistical Committee over 27,000 people with disabilities are employed.

Many employers have already adapted working conditions for them.

Now, the Armenian Government is introducing legislation requiring employers to ensure reasonable adaptations at the workplace for people with disabilities.

The new regulations will take effect January 1, 2023.

“We’ve defined reasonable adaptation types, which I will present now so that employers don’t think that it implies big expenses. For example, a person with disability with diabetes can agree with their employer to change the lunch break hours from the 1 hour break to 15-minute breaks every 2 hours. Another example, the replacement of the door handle which must be lowered, and so on,” Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Tatevik Stepanyan said at a news conference.