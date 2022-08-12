Iranian Foreign Ministry says widely circulated tweet falsely attributed to former envoy

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said that their former ambassador to Armenia Seyed Kazzem Sajjadi, who is now an advisor to the Iranian FM, does not have any social media accounts and that the Twitter account by his name should not be attributed to him.

The Iranian foreign ministry made the clarification after a statement in a Twitter account using the former ambassador’s name was widely circulated in the Armenian press, including in ARMENPRESS.

ARMENPRESS has since removed the article after it became known that the account is fake.

The statement made in the Twitter account said that Turkey’s transfer of terrorists from Syria to Azerbaijan and their presence near the Iranian borders are inadmissible. “After Greece, Cyprus, Armenia, Syria and Iraq, Turkey is now planning malign actions near Iranian borders. Turkey must know that it is playing with fire,” the statement said.