Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-08-22

YEREVAN, 11 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 11 August, USD exchange rate up by 0.31 drams to 406.09 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 4.30 drams to 419.78 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 6.70 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.92 drams to 495.67 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 15.28 drams to 23436.34 drams. Silver price down by 1.95 drams to 266.80 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.