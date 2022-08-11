Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 August 2022

Stargazers gather at Armenia’s Carahunge to observe birth of Orion constellation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Astronomers and tourists gathered in the Zorats Karer historic-cultural reserve (Carahunge) overnight August 10-11 to celebrate Navasard and witness the “birth” of the Orion constellation – known as the Hayk constellation in Armenian.

The event – organized by the Protection Service of Historic-Cultural Reserve-Museums and Historic Environment -  featured discussions and screening of films, and most notably the opportunity to see a meteor shower.

Foreign tourists were also among the visitors.

Olga, a tourist from Russia, said she arrived in Armenia two weeks ago and decided to definitely visit the event after finding out that there will be a chance to witness the meteor shower.

“This isn’t our first time in Armenia, we feel very relaxed here, there are many sights, the mountains are simply amazing, and participating in this event will make our trip even more memorable,” she said.

 

 








