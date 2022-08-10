Serviceman found shot dead in military position

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. A serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces was found shot dead in his military base on August 9, the Ministry of Defense said.

Private Erik Gharsyan’s body was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in the position of a military base deployed in the north-eastern direction.

Gharsyan was a 19-year-old conscript.

The defense ministry said an investigation was launched to determine the circumstances.