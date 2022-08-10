Serviceman found shot dead in military position
17:33, 10 August 2022
YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. A serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces was found shot dead in his military base on August 9, the Ministry of Defense said.
Private Erik Gharsyan’s body was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in the position of a military base deployed in the north-eastern direction.
Gharsyan was a 19-year-old conscript.
The defense ministry said an investigation was launched to determine the circumstances.
