No significant ceasefire violations recorded – Artsakh Ministry of Defense

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. The situation was relatively stable, despite the "certain remaining tension”, overnight August 9-10 and as of 09:00 in the line of contact, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said in a statement.

No significant ceasefire violations or incidents were recorded, it added.

The Artsakh military said that they continue taking measures together with the Russian peacekeeping contingent to further stabilize the situation.