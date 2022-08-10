Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 August 2022

No significant ceasefire violations recorded – Artsakh Ministry of Defense

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. The situation was relatively stable, despite the "certain remaining tension”, overnight August 9-10 and as of 09:00 in the line of contact, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said in a statement.

No significant ceasefire violations or incidents were recorded, it added.

The Artsakh military said that they continue taking measures together with the Russian peacekeeping contingent to further stabilize the situation.

 








