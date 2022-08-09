China declares military drills will continue around Taiwan for “joint blockade” operation
14:09, 9 August 2022
YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. China’s military announced on Tuesday its navy and air force would continue joint drills in the waters and airspace around Taiwan, following four days of unprecedented live-fire exercises, South China Morning Post reports.
Without specifying an end date, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Eastern Theatre Command said the upcoming drills were to prepare for operations of “joint defence” and “joint blockade” of Taiwan.
