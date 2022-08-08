Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 August 2022

44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Armenia to face Azerbaijan

44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Armenia to face Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Men’s and Women’s Chess Teams will face their Azerbaijani opponents at the 10th round of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India.

The Men’s Team of Armenia is now ranked 2-3rd in the standings, having 7 victories so far.

The Women’s Team of Armenia is ranked 7th in the standings.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]