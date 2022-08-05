Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 August 2022

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani defense ministry’s statement

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani defense ministry’s statement

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire at the border.

“The defense ministry of Azerbaijan continues spreading disinformation, announcing that the units of the Armenian Armed Forces have shelled the Azerbaijani positions located in several directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the past few days”, the Armenian Defense Ministry said, stating that the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]