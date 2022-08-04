European Council President is in close contact with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. The President of the European Council Charles Michel is in close contact with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan over the issue of their relations. He has already talked with the Prime Minister of Armenia and will talk with the President of Azerbaijan as well, ARMENPRESS was informed from the EU.

It is also noted that Charles Michel's team and EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar have been in intensive contact with both sides in recent days to achieve immediate de-escalation and progress through dialogue on all the issues on the agenda.

The tension in Nagorno-Karabakh started on August 1, when, according to the Artsakh Defense Army, Azerbaijani units resorted to provocation in a number of parts of the northern and northwestern border zone of the Artsakh Republic starting at 09:00 in the morning, trying to cross the contact line. As a result of the Azerbaijani provocation, the serviceman Albert Bakhshiyan was injured. Aggressive actions of the Azerbaijani side continued in the following days. On August 3, around 3:00 p.m., Azerbaijani units launched a new attack in the northwestern direction of the contact line, using attack drones, as a result of which two servicemen of the Artsakh Defense Army were killed, and 14 more servicemen were wounded in various degrees.