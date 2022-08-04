The commander of the peacekeeping force assures that Russia will take all measures to prevent further escalation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Federation will take all measures to prevent further escalation of the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports the Telegram channel of the Russian peacekeeping force informs that commander of the peacekeeping force Andrey Volkov said during the meeting with the representatives of public and opposition forces of Nagorno Karabakh.

"At the meeting, Major-General Andrey Volkov clarified the position of the peacekeeping troops regarding the events taking place, informed about the work done, and also assured that the Russian Federation will take all measures to prevent further escalation of the situation," the Telegram channel informs.

The tension in Nagorno-Karabakh started on August 1, when, according to the Artsakh Defense Army, Azerbaijani units resorted to provocation in a number of parts of the northern and northwestern border zone of the Artsakh Republic starting at 09:00 in the morning, trying to cross the contact line. As a result of the Azerbaijani provocation, the serviceman Albert Bakhshiyan was injured. Aggressive actions of the Azerbaijani side continued in the following days. On August 3, around 3:00 p.m., Azerbaijani units launched a new attack in the northwestern direction of the contact line, using attack drones, as a result of which two servicemen of the Artsakh Defense Army were killed, and 14 more servicemen were wounded in various degrees.