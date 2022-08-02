Mirzoyan, Lavrov discuss implementation process of trilateral agreements

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a telephone conversation today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

During the phone talk the implementation process of the 2020 November 9, 2021 January 11 and November 26 high-level trilateral agreements were discussed. The commitment to implement them comprehensively and effectively, particularly those relating to the unblocking of transportation and economic ties in South Caucasus, the Armenian-Azerbaijani border delimitation and the normalization of relations between Yerevan and Baku, was reaffirmed.

In the context of bilateral relations, the sides paid special focus on the current situation of the Russian-Armenian ties and their further intensification prospects, including in the context of the implementation of the agreements reached during the Armenian Prime Minister’s recent official visit to Russia (April 19-20) and during the CSTO summit on May 16.

The FMs praised the high level of the mutual partnership between Yerevan and Moscow within the frames of common Eurasian integration structures.

The upcoming bilateral action plans were also discussed.