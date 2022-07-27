Census to be conducted electronically for the first time in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. The forthcoming census in Armenia will be conducted in October using the combined method.

It will be the third census in the history of the Republic of Armenia and for the first time it will be done electronically.

The results will be ready in a year, according to the Statistical Committee.

“The census will be conducted October 13-22, 2022. The census was delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was planned for 2020, delayed until 2021, and then it was finally decided to hold it in 2022,” Statistical Committee Department of Census Director Vardan Gevorgyan told ARMENPRESS.

By law, census is conducted once every 10 years.

The basic figures will be obtained from the administrative registrar: ethnicity, citizenship, age, gender, but these questions will nevertheless be asked in the questionnaire.

“We will use the administrative registrar and conduct selective survey in the size of 25%. The system is automatically doing the selection,” Gevorgyan said.

Enumerators will visit every 4th household in each community and fill in the electronic questionnaire using tablets.

The questionnaires include name, surname, date of birth, gender, registration information and other questions.

Citizens will also be asked about how they make a living, citizenship, double citizenship. Other questions refer to education, health, employment, living conditions, marital status, among others.

Citizens are required to answer these questions by law, Gevorgyan explains.

“But there are some questions that citizens can refuse to answer, these questions relate to ethnicity, language and religion. Personal information are secret, we do not publish them. This is defined by law. We only publish general data.”

Around 2200 enumerators, one instructor-inspector for every 5-6 enumerator and 27 coordinators will work on the census.

The preparatory work is almost completed and now the servers are being tested.

Anna Grigoryan