26 July 2022

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani statement on opening fire

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Armenia denies another statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry according to which the Armenian Armed Forces have shelled the Azerbaijani combat positions.

Armenian Defense Ministry Spokesperson Aram Torosyan told ARMENPRESS that the statement released by the Azerbaijani defense ministry is disinformation.

 








