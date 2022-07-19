Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 July 2022

Iran will oppose any policy to block its border with Armenia – Supreme Leader

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. During his meeting with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Tehran, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that Iran will oppose any policy to block the border between Iran and Armenia, IRNA reports.

“If there is a policy to block the border between Iran and Armenia, Iran will oppose it as this border is a years-old corridor”, he said.

 








