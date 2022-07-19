KnowWay online educational platform offers IT classes to Armenians living abroad

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. The KnowWay Online Educational Platform is offering group and personal lessons and other modern classes to help Armenian youth living abroad become more competitive and successful in the job market.

KnowWay founder Hakob Tagayan told ARMENPRESS that they offer comparably affordable and high-quality lessons that will connect Armenians abroad and provide a platform for networking. By conducting the classes in Armenian language they seek to contribute to the students preserving and developing their knowledge of their native language.

Tagayan worked for a similar platform for more than 4 years. He first worked at the Tumo Center for Creative Technologies and then taught programming.

KnowWay offers 5 educational directions: Programming, Graphic Design, Game Development, Music and Chess.

Tagayan states that the name KnowWay says it all – they try to show the way to knowledge and learning new things to their students.

Soon KnowWay will add Character Design and Algorithms to their classes.

Music and Chess, directions that at first glance might seem to have nothing to do with technologies, are most directly tied with the digital world in the platform.

“We introduced chess into the platform based on the demand. It is directly tied with the development of students, its scheme can be reflected in the programming classes. For example, we create 2D arrays with JavaScript, which is a coordinate system. The arrays are like chess, which in turn is built upon a coordinate system. Regarding music, we teach only using interesting instruments,” Tagayan said.

The platform is currently in English language but soon the Armenian version will be launched.

