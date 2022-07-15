PM Pashinyan, US CIA Director William Burns discuss processes taking place in the South Caucasus
YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency William Burns, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.
The interlocutors discussed issues related to the international and regional security, fight against terrorism․
Reference was made to the processes taking place in the South Caucasus region․
- 22:02 Secretary of Security Council of Armenia, Director of US CIA discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan and Armenia-Turkey negotiations
- 21:52 PM Pashinyan, US CIA Director William Burns discuss processes taking place in the South Caucasus
- 21:32 Ensuring safe, prosperous development and independence of Armenia. PM Pashinyan on the day of NSS border guard troops
- 19:06 Armenian Ambassador to Cyprus meets with Commissioner for Humanitarian and Foreign Affairs of the President Cyprus
- 18:46 Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Tbilisi
- 18:29 Storm of Bastille and Armenian-French friendship. A festive event was held on the occasion of the National Day of France
- 18:15 Armenian and Azerbaijani experts discuss prospects for normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations in Moscow
- 17:23 Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem presents Biden with plate and pomegranate made of Armenian terracotta
- 17:18 Russia interested in developing friendly, brotherly partnership with Armenia: Minister Saveliev tells PM Pashinyan
- 16:00 Armenian film producer Armen Grigoryan dies
- 15:48 Joe Biden visits Armenian Church in Bethlehem
- 15:40 Armenian-Nigerian family sends their son to military service in Armenian Army
- 15:17 Rossiya Airlines to operate Volgograd-Yerevan flights
- 15:00 Armenia reforms refugee and asylum system
- 12:55 Estonian PM resigns to form new government
- 11:37 Armenia plans to open diplomatic office in Cyprus
- 11:11 Ambassador Makunts presents Armenia’s position on regional developments at meeting with US Senator
- 10:28 Armenian Minister of Emergency Situations, Chargé d'Affaires of Georgian Embassy discuss ongoing and future projects
- 10:01 U.S. House adopts four pro-Armenian Amendments
- 09:58 Excavations planned in more than 20 monuments in Armenia this year
- 09:48 Sri Lankan president officially resigns — parliament speaker
- 08:37 European Stocks down - 14-07-22
- 08:35 US stocks - 14-07-22
- 08:34 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-07-22
- 08:32 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 14-07-22
10:15, 07.08.2022
3217 views Visit to El Jem Amphitheatre, quad biking in Sahara Desert: Journalists share their recent adventure travel in Tunisia
19:45, 07.08.2022
3101 views India supports resolution of NK conflict under OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship: Ambassador's exclusive interview to ARMENPRESS
12:29, 07.09.2022
2817 views When world’s focus is on Ukraine, Azerbaijan may be tempted to launch large-scale provocation at any moment - Armenia FM
12:27, 07.08.2022
2614 views Armenian Parliament Speaker calls his Estonian counterpart’s recent visit to Shushi “extremely concerning”
10:26, 07.08.2022
2467 views Best way to move forward is to unite: Ruben Vardanyan introduces goals of The Future Armenian initiative