PM Pashinyan, US CIA Director William Burns discuss processes taking place in the South Caucasus

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency William Burns, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the international and regional security, fight against terrorism․

Reference was made to the processes taking place in the South Caucasus region․








